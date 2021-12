Remnant Osage Orange trees which were once plentiful across the eastern U.S. continue to grow on the Ozark Highlands as well as in a few other southern states. The unusual trees produce a highly valued decay-resistant wood, as well as large strange-looking green fruit – that only extinct megafauna relished. Noted author, Steven Foster, meets us under an elder Osage Orange on Mt. Sequoyah Center to share stories about the remarkable and little-understood tree.