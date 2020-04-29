Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest updates from Governor Asa Hutchinson's daily coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we hear from local law enforcement officers about the changes they've had to make in their daily operations and why that has resulted in fewer bookings at county jails. And, we speak with Eddie Schmeckenbecher, who stands by the governor's side every day during his COVID-19 briefings, about what it's been like to be Arkansas's American Sign Language translator during the pandemic.