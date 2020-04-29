Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest updates from Governor Asa Hutchinson's daily coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we hear from local law enforcement officers about the changes they've had to make in their daily operations and why that has resulted in fewer bookings at county jails. And, we speak with Eddie Schmeckenbecher, who stands by the governor's side every day during his COVID-19 briefings, about what it's been like to be Arkansas's American Sign Language translator during the pandemic.

Related Content

Arrests, Inmate Counts Drop As Authorities Adjust Operations During Outbreak

Stock Image

As local law enforcement has adjusted to new restrictions and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a marked drop in the number of people who are arrested and transported to county jails. The outbreak has also caused a noticeable shift in the types of crimes that are being committed. Despite the operational changes, authorites still want people to know they continue to respond to calls and are not turning a blind eye to crime.

Northwest Arkansas Home Sales Slow Due to Pandemic

J. Froelich / KUAF

The U.S. existing home sales market was brisk heading into early spring 2020, but in March, the National Association of Realtors says home sales plunged well over eight percent. We talk with long time Northwest Arkansas realtor Rock Florida, who is also the broker and founder of Realty Epic, about future market trends and opportunities.

Donning Bright Ties, Arkansas Interpreter Provides Vital Information to Deaf Community

Courtesy / YouTube

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is typically joined each day at his COVID-19 briefings by Eddie Schmeckenbecher. Wearing a bright tie and a smile, Eddie diligently uses sign language to interpret the governor’s message for the deaf community. He's also the communication specialist for the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

Reflections in Black: Samella Lewis

courtesy / Samella Lewis Gallery on Facebook

Born in New Orleans in February 1923, Samella Lewis has spent her life creating and considering the creative spirit of African Americans. She received her bachelor's degree from Dillard University and was taught and mentored by noted sculptress Elizabeth Catlett. In 1951, Lewis became the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in Art History and Fine Arts from Ohio State University. She was a professor for 15 years at Scripps College in California and was the institution's first tenured African American professor.