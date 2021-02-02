Related Program: 
As Pandemic Necessitates Virtual Learning For Some, Others Have Been Choosing It for Years

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools to in-person learning last year and school districts have offered other ways of learning this year, thousands more Arkansas students and parents have been exposed to virtual schooling, but others have been going about learning this way for years because it better suits their needs. We speak with students and a teacher at Fayetteville Virtual Academy to find out how the program compares to the virtual education some might be experiencing because of the pandemic.

The New Classroom
Education
Fayetteville Virtual Academy
Fayetteville School District
Fayetteville
Coronavirus
COVID-19

