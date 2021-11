Clark Eckles discusses the iFriend program at the University of Arkansas as well as another program which facilitates local families hosting international students during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pete Hartman interviews Clark Eckles the iFriend Coordinator at the University of Arkansas regarding the opportunity for families to invite international students to join their families and experience their Thanksgiving traditions this holiday season. Registration for this program ends today, Novemeber 18, and information on how to register is available by emailing Clark Eckles at ifriend@uark.edu