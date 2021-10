This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores music by Khemia Ensemble, Tin Hat, and TransAtlantic Ensemble with featured compositions by Phillip Sink, Mark Orton and Miguel del Aguilla.



Khemia will host two events open to the public Sept. 27, including a master class at 11 a.m. at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall and a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, both on the U of A campus in Fayetteville.