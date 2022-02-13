Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
African American
The "Green Book," an early 20th century travel guide published annually during racial segregation revealed safe places for African-American travelers to…
An 1800s burial ground on a wooded western slope of Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville contains mostly unmarked remains of dozens of enslaved African Americans.…
An exhibition at three downtown Rogers locations will feature art inspired by the Black experience. Kinya Christian, the curator and owner of INTO+VIEW…
The finale of the first season of Undsiciplined airs today, and we catch up with host Caree Banton to hear about her experience as host and what excited…
In the season finale of Undisciplined, we look back on some past conversations about music and its impact on African and African American Studies. Plus, a…
In 1904, over four days, white mobs lynched 13 Black men in St. Charles, Arkansas. Despite being one of the worst such incidents in U.S. history, little…
On the latest episode of Undisciplined, host Dr. Caree Banton turns the tables on former co-host Warrington Sebree as he shares what led him to choose…
Thursday the University of Arkansas' Department of African and African American Studies will host a pair of events, open to the public, devoted to the…
In today's Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe celebrates the voices of African American composers that have documented the…
The northwest Arkansas branch of the NAACP has been working hard during the pandemic. We check in with NWA NAACP president Coby Davis.