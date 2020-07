Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by reminding residents the face covering requirement is now in effect and while there is some pushback against the mandate, the current conditions demand it. The state reported another 699 new cases with 11 counties reporting at least 20 new cases, including 94 in Washington County, 57 in Benton County and 25 in Sebastian County. There were also six additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to 471.