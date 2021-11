Many industries across Arkansas have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the medical marijuana business is not one of them. According to Medical Marijuana Commission Spokesman Scott Hardin, the industry closed out 2020 having made about $175 million in sales on 26,000 pounds of product. The state also started last year with fewer than ten open dispensaries but is starting 2021 with 32, as well as a lot more patients with medical marijuana cards.