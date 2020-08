The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock released its latest COVID-19 forecast on July 30. Short-term models predict Arkansas will have a total of 55,000 coronavirus cases by Aug. 10. The report includes projections for hospitalizations, the need for intensive care and deaths, as well. It also examines the impact of COVID-19 on children and young adults as students get ready to return to school. For a video explaining the report, click here.