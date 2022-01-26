All Things Considered from NPR
Weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., plus weekends at 4 p.m.
In-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. Every weekday, hear two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features.
State medical boards have an obligation to investigate complaints about doctors, including those who spread COVID misinformation. But GOP lawmakers in some states want the boards to back off.
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Tessa Hadley about her new novel, Free Love and pivoting to writing novels in her 40s.
Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to an annual gathering of the world's top national security officials in Munich, Germany, as leaders work to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about caring for his 4-year-old daughter who just contracted COVID-19.
Is Russia escalating — or de-escalating — its military positions along the borders of Ukraine? There are conflicting claims about what's happening now, and what could come next.
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a way of using DNA from elephant tusks to solve poaching mysteries and bring animal traffickers to justice.
Curtis Kimball has recently begun hosting free pancake parties for all passersby. He says the pandemic has caused a bad vibe all around, and making breakfast for people is a good way to fix it.
A chef famous in Ukraine for championing the nation's cuisine sees his cooking as part of the anti-Russian resistance.
I knew that Monday, February 14 would be a landmark day for Mohammed al Refai. It would also be a major turning point in a story that I had started following more than six years ago.
NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Martin Van Der Werf, director of editorial and education policy at Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce, about their new college rankings.