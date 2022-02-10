Fresh Air with Terry Gross
Weekdays at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Fresh Air with Terry Gross, the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio's most popular programs. Each week, nearly 4.5 million people listen to the show's intimate conversations broadcast on more than 450 National Public Radio (NPR) stations across the country, as well as in Europe on the World Radio Network.
In Civil Rights Queen, author Tomiko Brown-Nagin profiles Motley, a Black woman who wrote the original complaint in Brown v. The Board of Education and was on Martin Luther King's legal team.
This offbeat and amusing thriller from Apple TV+ conjures a world in which employees of a cult-like corporation voluntarily undergo a procedure that severs their work and non-work memories.
Journalist Matthieu Aikins shed his own identity and traveled with his Afghan interpreter along smugglers' routes to reach Europe and escape the Taliban. His book is The Naked Don't Fear the Water.
In 2014, an anonymous whistleblower leaked a copy of a letter that allegedly revealed an Islamist plan to take over schools in one English city. A new podcast tells the story behind the fake document.
Bell's new Showtime documentary grapples with Bill Cosby's tainted legacy and his larger betrayal of the Black community. "It's just like: Why? Why do you have to be this guy?" Bell says.
Greenwood says writing the music for The Power of the Dog allowed him to experiment by mixing a banjo and a string quartet. Author Isaac Butler traces the history of Method acting in The Method.
Spiegelman's graphic novel, which was recently banned by a school district in Tennessee, tells the story of how his Jewish parents survived the Holocaust in Poland. Originally broadcast in 1987.
Gitlin was part of the tumultuous student protest movement of the 1960s, and continued his commitment to social change through teaching and writing. He died on Feb. 5. Originally broadcast in 1987.
In 1970, Hansen began a 12-novel series about Dave Brandstetter, an insurance investigator who happens to be gay. Reading now, it's clear that Hansen was one of the great crime writers of his time.
New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater says Trump and his allies were fixated on reversing the election: "It seemed like crazy stuff at the time ... but obviously it got extremely serious on Jan. 6."