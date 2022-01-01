Generic Blues Show
Fridays at 9 p.m. on 91.3 FM and Sundays 6 p.m. on KUAF 3
The Generic Blues Show has been airing since the early 90's, playing tunes of all types of blues... whether it be country, rock, jazz, R&B or soul... it all links back to the blues.
