Weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Every weekday for over three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.

Click here to support the Morning Edition broadcast on KUAF. Be sure and include "Morning Edition donation" in the comment section.