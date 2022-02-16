NPR's Morning Edition
Weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Every weekday for over three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
Click here to support the Morning Edition broadcast on KUAF. Be sure and include "Morning Edition donation" in the comment section.
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about caring for his 4-year-old daughter who just contracted COVID-19.
-
The political right is making hay out of a recent filing in special counsel John Durham's investigation into the Trump-Russia probe. We break down the truth behind their outlandish claims.
-
State medical boards have an obligation to investigate complaints about doctors, including those who spread COVID misinformation. But GOP lawmakers in some states want the boards to back off.
-
Curtis Kimball has recently begun hosting free pancake parties for all passersby. He says the pandemic has caused a bad vibe all around, and making breakfast for people is a good way to fix it.
-
A chef famous in Ukraine for championing the nation's cuisine sees his cooking as part of the anti-Russian resistance.
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former CIA Special Operations officer Douglas London about the calculus behind U.S. intelligence disclosures about Russia.
-
I knew that Monday, February 14 would be a landmark day for Mohammed al Refai. It would also be a major turning point in a story that I had started following more than six years ago.
-
The so-called "freedom convoys" are exploiting populist grievances and are amplified by social media and grifters seeking to make a buck.
-
Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of Civil Rights Queen, tells NPR's Ailsa Chang how identity and lived experience loomed large in the confirmation of Constance Baker Motley to the federal bench in 1966.
-
NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Martin Van Der Werf, director of editorial and education policy at Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce, about their new college rankings.