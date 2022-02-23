© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

What's Up in Black Fort Smith?

Published February 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
J Logan
/
KUAF
Jay Richardson, Matthew Moore, John Blue, Talicia Richardson, Sherry Toliver, Caree Banton, and Chris Chaney speak live at Akib'art Gallery in Fort Smith

We're back with another live episode of Undisciplined, this time at Akib'art Gallery in Fort Smith. Panelists for this discussion include Chris Chaney, Sherry Toliver, Talicia Richardson, John Blue, and Jay Richardson.

Tags

Ozarks At Large UndisciplinedBlack HistoryFort SmithUndisciplined Live
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
