Federal, State Scientists Resume Research, Interventions to Quell Deadly Bat Disease Outbreak
Published February 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
Field and laboratory investigations into White-nose syndrome, a highly infectious fungus that’s killed millions of hibernating bats in the U.S. and Canada, were forced to cease due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That work has resumed this winter, as the disease continues to spread.
