© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Sound Perimeter: Aroma

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
spviet.png
Courtesy
/
Aaron Jay Young
Composer Viet Cuong

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores aromas, both natural and artificial, through the lens of music. We hear music by Leo Delibes and Viet Cuong.

The University of Arkansas Bands will host a two-day residency with Eighth Blackbird and guest composer Viet Cuong Mon. Apr. 11 and Tues. Apr. 12. In addition to a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be four master classes and four open rehearsals during the two-day residency. All events will be in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, unless otherwise noted.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Sound PerimeterMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis