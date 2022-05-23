© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Arkansas Appeals Court Upholds Solar Net Metering Retail Rate Structure

Published May 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
jeremy-bezanger-k8HniqcdYS4-unsplash.jpg
Courtesy - Jeremy Bezanger
/
Unsplash
Many rooftop solar systems are grid-tied which allows owners to transmit excess solar and wind power into local utility grids in exchange for metering credits.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals decision ends a long-sought effort by electric utility companies in Arkansas to impose a surcharge on grid-tied solar power producers. The decision allows producers to continue to receive full retail credit for any excess electricity transmitted to local utility grids, under net-metering agreements. Lauren Waldrip, executive director Arkansas Advanced Energy Association says the decision will spur solar development across the state.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Solar energyNet MeteringSolar Net Metering Enterprise Story
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content