Arkansas Appeals Court Upholds Solar Net Metering Retail Rate Structure
The Arkansas Court of Appeals decision ends a long-sought effort by electric utility companies in Arkansas to impose a surcharge on grid-tied solar power producers. The decision allows producers to continue to receive full retail credit for any excess electricity transmitted to local utility grids, under net-metering agreements. Lauren Waldrip, executive director Arkansas Advanced Energy Association says the decision will spur solar development across the state.