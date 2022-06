We kick off our Summer Reading List a little early with Two Friends Books in Bentonville.

The List:

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home - Tembi Locke

The Little Virtues - Natalia Ginzburg

We Are in a Book! (An Elephant and Piggie Book) - Mo Willems

Heartstopper - Alice Oseman

Outline: A Novel - Rachel Cusk

House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City) - Sarah J. Maas