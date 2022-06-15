Undisciplined Live in Celebration of Juneteenth

In celebration of Juneteenth, Undisciplined held a live taping of the podcast in front of an audience at NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville, Arkansas. The topic of discussion was continuing the work of freedom in the spirit of Juneteenth, with three panelists doing the work of justice and freedom in northwest Arkansas.

Host: Caree Banton

Guests: Sarah Moore, Beth Coger, and Monique Jones

Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF and Ozarks at Large.