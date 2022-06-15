© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Undisciplined Live in Celebration of Juneteenth

Published June 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
M Moore
KUAF
Beth Coger, Monique Jones, Caree Banton, and Sarah Moore from the live taping of Undisciplined at NWACC.

In celebration of Juneteenth, Undisciplined held a live taping of the podcast in front of an audience at NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville, Arkansas. The topic of discussion was continuing the work of freedom in the spirit of Juneteenth, with three panelists doing the work of justice and freedom in northwest Arkansas.

Host: Caree Banton
Guests: Sarah Moore, Beth Coger, and Monique Jones
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF and Ozarks at Large.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
