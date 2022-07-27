© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Jemar Tisby on 'The R Word'

Published July 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
The R Word

The third epsiode of 'The R Word' includes a conversation with Jemar Tisby.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Related Content
  • The R Word
    KUAF Podcast Stream
    The R Word: A Conversation about Reparations with Greg Thompson
    In Episode 2 of The R Word, Lowell talks with Greg Thompson, co-author of Reparations: A Christian Call for Repentance and Repair. Greg discusses why reparations are necessary in racial, social and economic justice and healing and why the Christian Church plays an important role in leading the way.
  • The R Word
    KUAF Podcast Stream
    The R Word: Repair and Reconciliation Through the Pursuit of Justice with Jemar Tisby
    Leigh Wood
    On the third episode of The R Word, Lowell speaks with Jemar Tisby, founder of The Witness Foundation, on his two books, How to Fight Racism and The Compromise of Color: The Truth About the American Church's Complicity in Racism. Jemar speaks to the American Christian Church's history of complicity in racism, his call for Black Christians encountering racism within their own church to "Leave Loud," and how acting in the pursuit of Justice is what makes reconciliation and healing possible.