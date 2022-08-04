A Good First Month for Arkansas Revenue

As News Director, Michael Hibblen oversees daily news coverage for KUAR. He handles assignments for the news staff, helps develop story ideas and edits copy. Michael isresponsible for starting a news-sharing partnership between public radio stations in Arkansas in 2009 which laid the foundation for what became Arkansas Public Media. He is also a regular panelist and fill-in host on AETN's Arkansas Week, where journalists discuss issues in the news.
Our weekly conversation with Michael Tilley, from our partner at Talk Business and Politics, catches us up on Arkansa tourism, Fort Smith sales tax revenue, and the trial of the CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum.