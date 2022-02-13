Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
taxes
One of the authors of the new book Tax the Rich is a millionaire, the other isn't. We discuss the book, tax policy and more with both of them.
Arkansas Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, is sponsoring a bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use taxes -- a bipartisan measure…
The collection of annual franchise taxes in Arkansas has changed. Beginning Jan. 1, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, headquartered…
According to the Internal Revenue Service, about 10,000 Arkansans are owed about $6 million in withholdings from the 2012 tax year. Though it's not an…