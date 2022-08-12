© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

We All Live Downstream

Published August 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
IMG_6741.jpeg
1 of 4  — IMG_6741.jpeg
Illinois River Watershed Partnership Program Manager Morgan Keeling stands with Executive Director Leif Kindberg, along a spring-fed channel feeding historic Lake Keith.
J.Froelich
IMG_6744.jpeg
2 of 4  — IMG_6744.jpeg
Millions of gallons of spring water surges daily through a channel into Lake Keith, flowing on through the Illinois River Watershed, the Ozarks waters eventually flowing into the Gulf of Mexico.
J.Froelich
IMG_6745.jpeg
3 of 4  — IMG_6745.jpeg
Cave Spring emerges from a bluff, in the far reaches of a woodland sanctuary perpetually protected by the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.
J.Froelich
IMG_6746.jpeg
4 of 4  — IMG_6746.jpeg
Millions of gallons of spring water flow each day from a protected cave on Illinois River Watershed Partnership's Sanctuary, open daily to visitors.
J.Froelich

An artesian spring in a woodland sanctuary protected by the nonprofit Illinois River Watershed Partnership in Cave Springs illustrates an important lesson on downstream ecology.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Illinois River Watershed PartnershipIllinois RiverOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content