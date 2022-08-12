We All Live Downstream
Illinois River Watershed Partnership Program Manager Morgan Keeling stands with Executive Director Leif Kindberg, along a spring-fed channel feeding historic Lake Keith.
J.Froelich
Millions of gallons of spring water surges daily through a channel into Lake Keith, flowing on through the Illinois River Watershed, the Ozarks waters eventually flowing into the Gulf of Mexico.
Cave Spring emerges from a bluff, in the far reaches of a woodland sanctuary perpetually protected by the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.
Millions of gallons of spring water flow each day from a protected cave on Illinois River Watershed Partnership's Sanctuary, open daily to visitors.
An artesian spring in a woodland sanctuary protected by the nonprofit Illinois River Watershed Partnership in Cave Springs illustrates an important lesson on downstream ecology.