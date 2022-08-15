© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Eureka Springs to Establish Art Museum

Published August 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Glenn Gant circa 1980 watercolor - "Crescent Spring"
Courtesy
Louis Freund Circa 1970 graphite- View from Perkins Mill
Courtesy
Miriam McKinney Circa 1965 ink and watercolor - "Two Gods"
Courtesy
Elsie Freund Circa 1965 watercolor - "Midnight birth"
Courtesy
Glenn Swedlun circa 1955 oil - "Storm A'coming"
Courtesy

Hundreds of artists and craftspeople have inhabited the historic artists' colony of Eureka Springs for well over a century. To preserve a growing wealth of Eureka-made art and craft works, plans for a permanent Museum of Eureka Springs Art are underway.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Eureka SpringsArtOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
