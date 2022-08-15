Eureka Springs to Establish Art Museum
1 of 5 — Glen Gant .jpeg
Glenn Gant circa 1980 watercolor - "Crescent Spring"
2 of 5 — Louis.jpeg
Louis Freund Circa 1970 graphite- View from Perkins Mill
3 of 5 — Miriam McKinney.jpeg
Miriam McKinney Circa 1965 ink and watercolor - "Two Gods"
4 of 5 — Elsie.jpeg
Elsie Freund Circa 1965 watercolor - "Midnight birth"
5 of 5 — Glen Swedllum.jpeg
Glenn Swedlun circa 1955 oil - "Storm A'coming"
Hundreds of artists and craftspeople have inhabited the historic artists' colony of Eureka Springs for well over a century. To preserve a growing wealth of Eureka-made art and craft works, plans for a permanent Museum of Eureka Springs Art are underway.