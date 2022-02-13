Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Art
An exhibition at three downtown Rogers locations will feature art inspired by the Black experience. Kinya Christian, the curator and owner of INTO+VIEW…
Two more installations on the Famous Hardware façade in downtown Springdale will be celebrated tonight from 5:00-8:00. We met one of the artists, Jay…
It has been ten years (and a few days) since Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened to the public. Yesterday we met with Jill Wagar, the deputy…
The Arkansas Arts Council each year (except the pandemic year of 2021) finds an artisan to be recognized as an Arkansas Living Treasure. We asked Scarlet…
Osage Park in Bentonville is a big wetland with new public art. We asked curator Chad Alligood how he assembled the works.
The Unexpected in Fort Smith unveiled its latest mural from British street artist Ben Eine on Wednesday. The art work, located at 1000 Garrison Ave., was…
The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville will host the first-ever regional art show at the venue later this year. We asked the curator, Kathy Thompson,…
The new exhibition Crystal Bridges at 10 celebrates the Bentonville museum's upcoming tenth anniversary. The show features 10 mini exhibitions that are on…
Artist Bobby C. Martin's latest exhibit "Some Things Sacred" uses family photos to show the tension between his Muscogee (Creek) heritage and…
There is music, an art party, new museum exhibitions, new art and more this weekend. Becca Martin Brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas…