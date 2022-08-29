© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Local Public School Districts Hiring Additional Armed Security Officers

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Jeff Taylor
Springdale School Resource Officer Robert Aini visits with students at Southwest Jr. High.

Escalating gun violence on U.S. public school campuses is prompting districts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this fall to hire more police-affiliated School Resource Officers —SROs for short. Springdale Schools are nearly doubling school campus security forces, with Fayetteville Public Schools aiming to have armed security on all sixteen school campuses. The Arkansas School Safety Grant Program is providing funding to applicant districts to expand law enforcement.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
