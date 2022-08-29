Local Public School Districts Hiring Additional Armed Security Officers
Escalating gun violence on U.S. public school campuses is prompting districts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this fall to hire more police-affiliated School Resource Officers —SROs for short. Springdale Schools are nearly doubling school campus security forces, with Fayetteville Public Schools aiming to have armed security on all sixteen school campuses. The Arkansas School Safety Grant Program is providing funding to applicant districts to expand law enforcement.