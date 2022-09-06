Fayetteville City Council to Consider Waiving Lake Sequoyah Park Permit Fees
Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, stands near outdoor permit fees payment drop box.
Lake Sequoyah's marina boat launch provides easy access to the water.
A lone Muscovy Duck rests in the shade near the Lake Sequoyah's marina boat ramp.
Drivers often pause on the bridge to take in views of the Lake Sequoyah.
A map of Lake Sequoyah Park is posted on a kiosk above a dam site trail.
A portion of narrow concrete foot bridge, which once spanned the original river channel, is a popular fishing spot.
A narrow vehicle bridge, visible in the distance, provides panoramic views of the lake.
A serene view of Lake Sequoyah, enjoyed by anglers, kayakers and occasionally sailboats.
A water moccasin glides through Lake Sequoyah.
Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this summer unanimously voted to recommend the city waive both daily and annual boating and fishing permit fees for Lake Sequoyah Park. The proposal will be presented to City Council tonight. Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, explains the proposed change, in part, is to encourage more visitors.