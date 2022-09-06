© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Fayetteville City Council to Consider Waiving Lake Sequoyah Park Permit Fees

Published September 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
Lake Seq1.jpeg
1 of 9  — Lake Seq1.jpeg
Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, stands near outdoor permit fees payment drop box.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq2.jpeg
2 of 9  — Lake Seq2.jpeg
Lake Sequoyah's marina boat launch provides easy access to the water.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq3.jpeg
3 of 9  — Lake Seq3.jpeg
A lone Muscovy Duck rests in the shade near the Lake Sequoyah's marina boat ramp.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq4.jpeg
4 of 9  — Lake Seq4.jpeg
Drivers often pause on the bridge to take in views of the Lake Sequoyah.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq5.jpeg
5 of 9  — Lake Seq5.jpeg
A map of Lake Sequoyah Park is posted on a kiosk above a dam site trail.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq6.jpeg
6 of 9  — Lake Seq6.jpeg
A portion of narrow concrete foot bridge, which once spanned the original river channel, is a popular fishing spot.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq7.jpeg
7 of 9  — Lake Seq7.jpeg
A narrow vehicle bridge, visible in the distance, provides panoramic views of the lake.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq8.jpeg
8 of 9  — Lake Seq8.jpeg
A serene view of Lake Sequoyah, enjoyed by anglers, kayakers and occasionally sailboats.
J.Froelich
Lake Seq9.jpeg
9 of 9  — Lake Seq9.jpeg
A water moccasin glides through Lake Sequoyah.
J.Froelich

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this summer unanimously voted to recommend the city waive both daily and annual boating and fishing permit fees for Lake Sequoyah Park. The proposal will be presented to City Council tonight. Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, explains the proposed change, in part, is to encourage more visitors.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Lake Sequoyah ParkOzarks at LargeFayetteville parks
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content