Ozarks At Large

University of Arkansas Museum Opens New Virtual Collections and Exhibits Site

Published October 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
UA Museum.jpg
Laurel Lamb is curating a new open access virtual collections portal for the University of Arkansas Museum.

Two decades ago, the University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville was shuttered, with collections relocated to a secure storage facility northwest of main campus where dedicated staff have continued to conserve and build collections — accessible to scholars, students and the public only appointment. But now a new virtual collections portal has opened, initiated by Laurel Lamb who serves as museum curator of education and engagement.

