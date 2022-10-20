The Impact of Title IX Expansion on Arkansas Student Athletes
President Joe Biden announced in June a proposal to expand and clarify the text of Title IX to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in addition to sex. in September, Governor Asa Hutchinson held a press conference to announce that he was opposed to this amendment, specifically on the issue of trans women student athletes in Arkansas. There are no such incidents of trans women student athletes that we could find in the state of Arkansas.