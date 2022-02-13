Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Transgender
-
Southern feminist, queer, and anti-racist organizer and writer, Suzanne Pharr has chronicled her life’s work in a new book, titled Transformation: Towards…
-
Federal Judge James "Jay" Moody, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas yesterday issued a preliminary injunction to stop a new state law from…
-
Nearly a hundred LGBTQ+ youth are enjoying activities and comraderie at "Queer Camp" hosted by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayettevile engaging in…
-
Over 500 LGBTQ+ residents and allies joined the trans march to the Fayetteville town square last night to protest newly legislated state laws targeting…
-
ACLU of Arkansas has sued the state from deploying a new law scheduled to go into effect this summer that bans gender-affirming medical care to Arkansas…
-
Fenix Arts, a newly re-organized non-profit gallery at Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville is opening “Pronouns: A Trans and Non-Binary Group Show" on May…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is hosting "Queer Camp" July 5th - 10th for Arkansas LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Campers…
-
Transgender advocacy group InTRANSitive is partnering with other organizations to hold a "Trans Week of Mourning" in opposition to a legislative session…
-
Jennifer Steel's oldest son is transgender. She says the last couple of months have left her family hurt, sad, angry, disgusted and confused as the…
-
A proposed Arkansas law to protect teachers and school administrators who misgender public school and college students is expected to be approved by the…