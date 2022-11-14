Cherokee Nation Presses Congress to Seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in Compliance with a Historic Treaty Agreement

The Cherokee Nation, headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, issued a mandate this autumn to Congress to seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in the U.S. House of Representatives finally fulfilling a treaty agreement struck in 1835 between both Nations. Teehee, a lawyer and tribal activist, is Director of Government Relations for the Cherokee Nation. She also served in the Obama administration on the White House Domestic Policy Council as inaugural Senior Policy Advisor for Native American Affairs. In that position she helped to generate policies on tribal self-determination, environmental justice, economic growth, public safety, health care, and education.

