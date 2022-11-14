© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Cherokee Nation Presses Congress to Seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in Compliance with a Historic Treaty Agreement

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
Cherokee Nation Director of Government Relations Kim Teehee aims to serve as the first Cherokee Delegate to U.S. Congress in fulfillment of an 1835 treaty.

The Cherokee Nation, headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, issued a mandate this autumn to Congress to seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in the U.S. House of Representatives finally fulfilling a treaty agreement struck in 1835 between both Nations. Teehee, a lawyer and tribal activist, is Director of Government Relations for the Cherokee Nation. She also served in the Obama administration on the White House Domestic Policy Council as inaugural Senior Policy Advisor for Native American Affairs. In that position she helped to generate policies on tribal self-determination, environmental justice, economic growth, public safety, health care, and education.

Ozarks At Large Cherokee NationKim TeeheeIndigenousOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
