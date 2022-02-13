Indigenous Affairs

The Cherokee Nation unveiled its 17,000-square-foot drug treatment center in Tahlequah this past week. The center is made possible through the tribal nation's historic opioid settlement fund, and is one part of the Cherokee Nation's amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said nearly a third of the opioids distributed in Oklahoma in recent years were shipped to the Cherokee Nation.

Listen • 6:53