Indigenous Affairs

Ozarks at Large's daily outline of what's happening includes the continuation of a lawsuit regarding Ivermectin use at a county jail, the continued run of the play "Sanctuary City" at TheatreSquared and another win for the Razorback baseball team.
The Cherokee Nation unveiled its 17,000-square-foot drug treatment center in Tahlequah this past week. The center is made possible through the tribal nation's historic opioid settlement fund, and is one part of the Cherokee Nation's amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said nearly a third of the opioids distributed in Oklahoma in recent years were shipped to the Cherokee Nation.
Cherokee Nation Presses Congress to Seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in Compliance with a Historic Treaty AgreementThe Cherokee Nation, headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, has issued a mandate to Congress to seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in the U.S. House of Representatives, finally fulfilling an 1835 treaty agreement between both Nations. Teehee is Director of Cherokee Nation's Government Relations, and also served in the Obama administration.
The University of Arkansas and the City of Fayetteville marked their 18th official recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Musicians from the Fort Smith Symphony will be busy this October. There are chamber music performances featuring music of an inspired by Indigenous cultures, a superhero-themed concert and the annual Earquake concerts for area students.
Over 5,500 Indigenous women and girls have gone missing according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Justice. Indigenous women are murdered at a rate ten times higher than any other ethnicity. Students from Stillwell High School in Oklahoma investigated and reported on the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women.
Mitch Walking Elk, an Oklahoma native, is an educator, singer, songwriter and activist. He'll be the next guest for the Hear Our Voices series at the…
The Cherokee nation hit two major miles stones last week - settling the largest law suit for a tribal government in the United States and reaching 400,000…
Stick ball is the ancestor of almost every team sport born in the Americas. Monday night David Comingdeer will present a talk at 7:00 in the University of…