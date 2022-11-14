Despite Farming Pressures, One Century Farm Plans to Progress
After the West's sign and cattle guard, the road veers off and curves into the driveway.
Cheryl West walks up the front steps of her house.
Horses and donkeys graze in the field opposite of the house.
Arkansas' agriculture industry contributes about $19 billion to the state’s economy, and some family farms were established over 100 years ago. The state’s Century Farm Program is meant to recognize these operations, like the West's farm. The West's said they feel secure in their farm lasting but issues like rising land prices impact others.