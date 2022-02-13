-
Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's NWA FARMLINK is a free new service connecting land-seeking farmers to available farmlands in the region, via an…
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is calling for public comment on a proposal to remove the term “karst” from its National Handbook of…
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust was recently awarded a major grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help farmers seeking land and resources to grow…
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust has purchased a 300-acre parcel called Blackburn Bluffs Preserve, west of the scenic I-49 Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The…
A 720-acre wilderness encompassing the scenic I-49 Bobby Hopper Tunnel was recently privately purchased for placement under a perpetual conservation…
Today Pete talks with Michael Cockram and Frank Sharp about the Clyde Randall Memorial Concert, an upcoming event benefitting the Northwest Arkansas Land…