Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Seeks to Sell Failed Baxter County Landfill

The leaking landfill, purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District in 2005 later was abandoned by the district and had to be cleaned up, sealed and monitored by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality which has cost more than $15 million dollars so far. Now the failed facility could reopen under new ownership. We hear from a concerned city mayor as well as the Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers which has retained an attorney to block the transaction.

