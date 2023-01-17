© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Seeks to Sell Failed Baxter County Landfill

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST
NABORS Landfill. jpg.png
Courtesy of Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers
/
NABORS Landfill is now sealed with closure turf to prevent infiltration of water and release of more toxic leachate.

The leaking landfill, purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District in 2005 later was abandoned by the district and had to be cleaned up, sealed and monitored by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality which has cost more than $15 million dollars so far. Now the failed facility could reopen under new ownership. We hear from a concerned city mayor as well as the Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers which has retained an attorney to block the transaction.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozark Mountain Solid Waste DistrictWaste ManagementOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content