Newspaper Employees Buy Carroll County Newspapers
On today's show, three newspaper employees bought Carroll County News from CherryRoad Media, a New Jersey publishing company. The employees also purchased the Lovely Citizen, Ozark Mountain Trader and other specialty publications in Eureka Springs. Randy Dixon, the director of news archives and media at the Pryor Center, explains the origins of FedEx. Plus, Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet hold auditions at the Walton Art Center, WelcomeHealth officials celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its building and more.