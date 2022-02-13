Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Carroll County
People Helping People, a Carroll County nonprofit, has devoted 30 years to assisting low-income patients pay for prescription medicines. During September…
The Windgate Foundation, in collaboration with the Arkansas Community Foundation, has established a $10 million endowment for the Eureka Springs School of…
Last Tuesday, voters in Eureka Springs decided several controversial ballot measures and contested City Council races framed by economic and residential…
A majority of voters living in Holiday Island, established in the 1970s as an unincorporated resort community in northern Carroll County with a population…
Residents of the unincorporated community of Holiday Island are expected to vote this coming election to not only incorporate as a town, but to elect…
In 2018, a Missouri private equity fund manager purchased over 600 acres of wilderness in southern Carroll County on the Kings River Watershed for a…
A half dozen captive bears rescued by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Carroll County are finding out what it is like to be wild bears inside their new…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock will continue to release floodwaters from Beaver Lake Dam this week after as much as six inches of rain…
The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $1.5 million grant to the city of Berryville in Carroll County to assist in the development of a 160-acre…
A Missouri-based company has purchased more than 800 acres in Carroll County to quarry limestone. Some residents are organizing to block the effort.