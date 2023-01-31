© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Understanding the Impact of School Vouchers

By Matthew Moore
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST
vouchers-grove.png
Courtesy
/
Pexels

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making one of the pillars of her education policy school choice. Details of that plan have been sparse so far, and terms like “parental choice,” “school vouchers,” and “educational savings account” may leave people more confused than informed. Advocates of school choice say benefits include parental choice, tax money following the child, and that school choice is an equalizer for students. But those in opposition have rebuttals for all of those proposed advantages.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Arkansas schoolsGovernor Sarah Huckabee SandersSchool ChoiceArkansas Department of EducationOzarks at Large
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Matthew Moore