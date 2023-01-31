Understanding the Impact of School Vouchers

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making one of the pillars of her education policy school choice. Details of that plan have been sparse so far, and terms like “parental choice,” “school vouchers,” and “educational savings account” may leave people more confused than informed. Advocates of school choice say benefits include parental choice, tax money following the child, and that school choice is an equalizer for students. But those in opposition have rebuttals for all of those proposed advantages.

