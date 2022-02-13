Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Department of Education
As part of its ENGAGE Arkansas initiative, which aims to reengage students who have struggled to adjust to shift in learning during the pandemic, the…
More than 60 percent of Arkansas parents say their child is learning the same or more while attending school during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's one of…
Thousands of Arkansas students have gone missing from public school since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared eight months ago, designated as "no shows."…
The Arkansas Department of Education's seven-member Public Charter School Authorizing Panel, restructured under a new state law, met for the first time…
The U.S. Department of Education is asking all states to standardize a method to measure any overrepresentation of minorities in special education. We…
Arkansas Public School Districts must appoint a dyslexia interventionist this year to make sure all students are screened for the learning disorder, and…
Starting this year, all public schools in Arkansas must offer at least one digital learning course. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, the new law is meant…