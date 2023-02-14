© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Westward Expansion and Modern America

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST
elliottwest-grove.png
Courtesy of Elliot West

Elliott West, alumni distinguished professor of history at the University of Arkansas, covers a major part of the American story in his new book, "Continental reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion." From the rush to build railroads, to forced movement of Indigenous populations, the book chronicles how the West changed the country. He will deliver a talk in the Kennedy Lecture Series at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville Thursday night and we asked for a preview.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Pryor CenterUniversity of ArkansasBooksArkansas historyOzarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams