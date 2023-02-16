Matt Schofield, Metal and More
Thr., Feb. 16
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- "NAJS Jazz Jamat Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Matt Schofield at 5-Star Productions (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb 17
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Rodney Block Collective ft. Bijoux at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $50.00, 7 p.m.
- Goon, Teethe, Olympics at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Fight Dream, Sleep Clinic at The Beer Keg (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Lead Pipe Extra Lite at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dispositions, Endfall, Gallowwalker, Spare the Dead at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Sebastien Bordeaux at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Pecos and the Rooftops, Huser Brothers Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
- Matt Schofield at Lyric Theatre (Harrison) - start at $22, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 18
- Racy Brothers, Crescent City Combo, UAPB Marching Band at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 2 p.m.
- Ying Yang Twins, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town, Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 7 p.m.
- Defrance at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 9 p.m.
- The Atlantics at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Hoochfire Hoofers, Korey McKelvy, Candy Lee at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Mick Byrd at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Pony Bradshaw, Grayson Jenkins at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 19
- Dawson Hollow, Ashtyn Barbaree at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Murray Williams at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m.
- The Espionage Act, TV Preacher, The Dryline, Ben Wayne Band at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Common Roots at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 20
- Fayetteville Jazz Collective at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 21
- Collin Kidd at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Juice at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 22
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Feb. 23
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Satisfaction - Rolling Stones Tribute at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.