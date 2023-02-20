© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas Compete for Clean Hydrogen Hub Federal Grant

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST
HALO Hydrogen Hub_Logo.jpg
Courtesy of the HALO Hydrogen Hub

A year ago, governors from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana announced the formation of the HALO Hydrogen Hub. The mission of the hub is to create hydrogen supply chains to “decarbonize” the nation’s industrial, transportation and energy sectors. The bipartisan three-state team is among 33 chosen from 79 proposed hubs across the country to compete for funding from U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Alternative energyalternative fuelClean HydrogenOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content