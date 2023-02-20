Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas Compete for Clean Hydrogen Hub Federal Grant
A year ago, governors from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana announced the formation of the HALO Hydrogen Hub. The mission of the hub is to create hydrogen supply chains to “decarbonize” the nation’s industrial, transportation and energy sectors. The bipartisan three-state team is among 33 chosen from 79 proposed hubs across the country to compete for funding from U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program.