Boozman Co-Sponsors Federal Summer School Meals Innovations

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has long-made child hunger a legislative priority.He's an enduring proponent of "hunger-free summers" where qualifying students are provided free nutritious summer lunches to tide them over between school sessions. This coming summer, however, millions more students will have access to summer meals under “The Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021,” approved by Congress late last year. The bipartisan measure, co-sponsored by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) greatly expands traditional summer school lunch programming. Kathy Webb, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, cites Sen. Boozman as a "champion" when it comes to federal nutrition programs.

