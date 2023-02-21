© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Boozman Co-Sponsors Federal Summer School Meals Innovations

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
boozman-grove.png
U.S. Senate Photographic Studio
/
Courtesy U.S. Senator John Boozman
Sen. John Boozman began his third senate term this year.

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has long-made child hunger a legislative priority.He's an enduring proponent of "hunger-free summers" where qualifying students are provided free nutritious summer lunches to tide them over between school sessions. This coming summer, however, millions more students will have access to summer meals under “The Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021,” approved by Congress late last year. The bipartisan measure, co-sponsored by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) greatly expands traditional summer school lunch programming. Kathy Webb, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, cites Sen. Boozman as a "champion" when it comes to federal nutrition programs.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeSenator John BoozmanJohn BoozmanHunger Free Summer for Kids Act
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content