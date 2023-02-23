Patio Music Season Nears, Still Plenty to See and Hear
This weekend's musical menu features a medley of metal, flavorful folk, a bounty of blues and courses of country.
Thr., Feb. 23
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Satisfaction - Rolling Stones Tribute at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.
Fri., Feb 24
- Full House, The Bel Airs at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- Grateful Talking Dead Heads at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Justin Larkin, Wesley Allen and the Modern August at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Patti Steel, Samantha Hunt at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 25
- Larkin Poe, Zach Person at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Blackdog, Adams Collins at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Sean Fresh at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Alex Lopez, Crystal Shawanda at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 26
- Ocie Fisher Band w/ Divas on Fire, St. James Gospel Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 2 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 27
- Colony House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $23 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 28
- The Stews, Easy Honey, Ted Hammig and the Campaign at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $13.00, 8 p.m.
- Cadaverous, Severe Headwound, Pantheon at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 1
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Home Free at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $45, 8 p.m.
Thr., Mar. 2
- New Avenues, Avon Park, City Grey at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Them to the Dogs at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.