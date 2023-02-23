© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Patio Music Season Nears, Still Plenty to See and Hear

By Timothy Dennis
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

This weekend's musical menu features a medley of metal, flavorful folk, a bounty of blues and courses of country.

Thr., Feb. 23

Fri., Feb 24

Sat., Feb. 25

Sun., Feb. 26

Mon., Feb. 27

  • Colony House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $23 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 28

Wed., Mar. 1

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
  • Home Free at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $45, 8 p.m.

Thr., Mar. 2

