Proposed Legislation Politicizes School Board Elections
On today's show, proposed Senate Bill 206 would make local school board elections partisan elections. Also, the U.S. Marshalls Museum receives an $800,000 Division of Arkansas Heritage Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Grant, and a preview lecture at the University of Arkansas examines bad medicinal practices. Plus, Holy Anvil Recording Co. is producing a video series featuring local bands, the Rogers Short Film Festival is scheduled to return this Friday, more news from the Arkansas legislature and more.