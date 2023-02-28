© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Proposed Legislation Politicizes School Board Elections

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew MooreJosie Lenora
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, proposed Senate Bill 206 would make local school board elections partisan elections. Also, the U.S. Marshalls Museum receives an $800,000 Division of Arkansas Heritage Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Grant, and a preview lecture at the University of Arkansas examines bad medicinal practices. Plus, Holy Anvil Recording Co. is producing a video series featuring local bands, the Rogers Short Film Festival is scheduled to return this Friday, more news from the Arkansas legislature and more.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Arkansas LegislatureEducationU.S. Marshals Museumlocal musicMedicinefilm festival
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Matthew Moore
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
    Ozarks At Large
    This locally produced news magazine has covered news, sports, politics, arts & culture and the quirky and unusual happenings in the Ozarks for more than three decades.