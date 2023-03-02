© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Patient Mistreatment, Medicaid Fraud Alleged at Springdale Psych Unit

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST
Northwest Medical Center is located in Springdale.

A complaint filed in Washington County Circuit Court by a former patient claims false imprisonment, battery and assault while being forcibly detained at Northwest Medical Center - Springdale Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit last year. Other patients have also come forward with stories of mistreatment. Former Chief of Psychiatry, Dr. Brian Hyatt, chair of the Arkansas Medical Board, along with a charge nurse and unit staff are named in the lawsuit filed Jan. 17. Hyatt is also under investigation by state authorities for Medicaid fraud.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
