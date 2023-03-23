© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Musical Homecomings and Virtuosos

By Timothy Dennis
Published March 23, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
The next seven days of live music in the region includes a few homecomings for former residents, a few virtuosos, avant-garde organ music and more.

Thr., Mar. 23

Fri., Mar. 24

Sat., Mar. 25

Sun., Mar. 26

  • A Tribute to Amy Winehouse feat. Rochelle Bradshaw and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
  • Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
  • Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
  • Mon., Mar. 27
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
  • Tue., Mar. 28
  • G Love and Special Sauce, Nat Myers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv., $35 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Roosevelt Collier at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 29

  • Brent Cobb, Brit Taylor at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
  • Matt Maher at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $28, 7 p.m.

Thr., Mar. 30

  • The Dan Band at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
  • Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
