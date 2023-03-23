Musical Homecomings and Virtuosos
The next seven days of live music in the region includes a few homecomings for former residents, a few virtuosos, avant-garde organ music and more.
Thr., Mar. 23
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- NAJS Jazz Jam at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- JD Clayton at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $53.00, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 24
- The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Gone Country at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Shira the Artist and Mr. Austin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- 84: A Tribute to Van Halen at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- FUJI|||||||||||TA at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- Taj Farrant at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - virtual tickets $20, $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- Shilah Molina at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Git in the Truck at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Randy Rogers Band at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
- War Hippies at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 25
- Water Liars, The Phlegms at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- Valli K at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Mortalus, Macrocosm, Protohive at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Taj Farrant at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Fayetteville) - $20 virtual ticket, $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- Erin Detherage at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- 3Pines at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Kim Kutina at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Common Roots at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Damn Quails at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 7 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 26
- A Tribute to Amy Winehouse feat. Rochelle Bradshaw and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
- Mon., Mar. 27
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Tue., Mar. 28
- G Love and Special Sauce, Nat Myers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv., $35 day of, 8 p.m.
- Roosevelt Collier at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 29
- Brent Cobb, Brit Taylor at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Matt Maher at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $28, 7 p.m.
Thr., Mar. 30
- The Dan Band at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.