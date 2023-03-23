Musical Homecomings and Virtuosos

The next seven days of live music in the region includes a few homecomings for former residents, a few virtuosos, avant-garde organ music and more.

Thr., Mar. 23



Fri., Mar. 24

Sat., Mar. 25

Sun., Mar. 26

Wed., Mar. 29

Brent Cobb, Brit Taylor at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Matt Maher at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $28, 7 p.m.

Thr., Mar. 30