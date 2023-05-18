© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Mariachi Finds a Home in Rogers High School

By Anna Pope
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT
IMG-1848.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG-1848.JPG
Armando Gutierrez, left, answers questions about the guitarrón section's sheet music.
Anna Pope / KUAF
IMG-1838.jpg
2 of 3  — IMG-1838.jpg
The band's instruments include trumpets, guitarróns, vihuelas, violins and guitars.
Anna Pope / KUAF
IMG-1839.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG-1839.jpg
Trumpets were added to the mariachi sound in the 20th century.
Anna Pope / KUAF

Hundreds of school mariachi music programs are across the nation and Rogers Heritage High School is credited to having the first mariachi music program in Arkansas. The band’s first annual banquet was this past week and Ozarks at Large’s Anna Pope attended one of its rehearsals.

Ozarks at Large Arts and CultureMusicNorthwest ArkansasEducationOzarks at Large
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
See stories by Anna Pope
