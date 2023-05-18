Mariachi Finds a Home in Rogers High School
1 of 3 — IMG-1848.JPG
Armando Gutierrez, left, answers questions about the guitarrón section's sheet music.
Anna Pope / KUAF
2 of 3 — IMG-1838.jpg
The band's instruments include trumpets, guitarróns, vihuelas, violins and guitars.
Anna Pope / KUAF
3 of 3 — IMG-1839.jpg
Trumpets were added to the mariachi sound in the 20th century.
Anna Pope / KUAF
Hundreds of school mariachi music programs are across the nation and Rogers Heritage High School is credited to having the first mariachi music program in Arkansas. The band’s first annual banquet was this past week and Ozarks at Large’s Anna Pope attended one of its rehearsals.