Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
arts and culture
-
In her latest book, From Cotton to Silk: The Magic of Black Hair, artist, activist and author Crystal C. Mercer's uses hand-sewn images to tell a story of…
-
In this Community Spotlight, Pete Hartman interviews Michelle Hannon, the Executive Director at The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow to discuss their…
-
The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, or CACHE, is seeking input from Northwest Arkansas creatives in a new survey. The new regional arts…
-
After a series of setbacks this year, local artist collective Art Ventures NWA is set to hire its first executive director. The position will be funded by…
-
The Fayetteville Comic Show, a two-day event that starts on Feb. 29, will feature an array of artists, actors and cosplayers that includes Marvel editor…
-
Philadelphia-based comedian Krish Mohan says his new stand up show Politely Angry is meant to point out the ridiculous in divisive issues like race,…
-
The theme of this year's Spring Arts and Culture Festival at Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is "Home." "It's not just where you lay your…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Community College's Spring Arts and Culture Festival will take place next week. Pete speaks with Matt Evans on what will be taking…