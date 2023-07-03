Silkroad Trio Explores History of American Railroad Through Music

Over the weekend, The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History presented Train Station Trios - a project from the Silkroad Ensemble launched by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The project is now under direction of Rhiannon Giddens and is exploring stories of the African American, indigenous and immigrant communities that built the transcontinental railroad. Last week, three of the musicians - Kaoru Watanabe , Shaw Pong Liu and Balla Kouyate - stopped by the Fermin Garner Performance Studio to discuss the project.

